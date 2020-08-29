Josh Gad Shares The Final Text He Received From Chadwick Boseman: ‘Thank God For The Unique Beauties And Wonders Of This Day’

Josh Gad co-starred with Chadwick Boseman in the 2017 biopic “Marshall”, and he’s taking to social media to honour to the memory of Boseman, who passed away from colon cancer on Friday at age 43.

“Breaking my twitter silence to share some beauty,” Gad wrote in a tweet.

“This was one of my final texts from the brilliant & once-in-lifetime talent, @chadwickboseman – take this in & celebrate life,” Gad continued. “He knew how precious every moment was. Tonight the Heavens received one of its most powerful angels.”

The text begins with Boseman griping about the rainy spell that hit southern California earlier this summer, but quickly transforms to gratitude.

“I urge you to go outside and take a DEEP breath,” Boseman wrote. “Nothing how fresh the air is right now, after our skies have had a 3 week break from the usual relentless barrage of fumes from bumper to bumper LA commuters, and no today’s rain has given the City of Angels a long overdo and much-needed shower.”

He added: “Inhale and exhale the moment, and thank God for the unique beauties and wonders of this day.”

Boseman continued by encouraging, “We should take advantage of every moment we can to enjoy the simplicity of God’s creation, whether it be clear skies and sun or clouded over with gloom. And hey, if the air is this clear right now, and it does rain tomorrow, I might even put jars and bins out and catch the rain. Throw that in the water filter and I have a water more alkaline than any bottled water out there.”