Prince Harry Tells Rugby League He Would Have Returned To Visit U.K. ‘If Not For COVID’

Prince Harry paid a virtual visit to members of Britain’s Rugby Football League to mark the occasion of the league’s 125th birthday.

The Duke of Sussex spoke with players and coaches and even hosted a special birthday quiz before introducing a special guest, rugby legend Ellery Hanley.

Currently living with wife Meghan Markle in a multimillion-dollar estate in Santa Barbara, California, Harry referenced next year’s Rugby League World Cup, and he promised to return to the U.K. for the event.

“I definitely plan on coming back,” he said. “I would have been back already had it not been for COVID.”

Harry also expressed his admiration for the athleticism of the league’s players.

“Watching Rugby League is exhausting,” the prince declared. “Listen, I spent 10 years in the army, I know what endurance is all about. But it’s madness.”

He added: “Full respect to anyone that plays the game, I think it’s amazing, and a lot of people would be jealous not to be part of that community.”

Harry also lauded the league for its role in community-building.

“It can bring so many families together, bring so many people together… it doesn’t matter whether you’re in the stands, whether you’re the groundsman, whether you’re a player, whether you’re a fan, or whether you’re a first time watcher, every single person is bound by this family feeling,” he said.

The entire conversation can be watched on the Rugby Football League’s official website.