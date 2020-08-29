Video Of Chadwick Boseman Surprising Fans For ‘Tonight Show’ Goes Viral

A 2018 “Tonight Show” video featuring Chadwick Boseman has gone viral after news broke on Friday that the “Black Panther” star had died of colon cancer at age 43.

The video was posted by the show’s official Twitter account, and features a sweet premise: Boseman’s fans are asked to share how much his role in “Black Panther” has meant to them, speaking to a large poster of the Marvel movie.

What these unsuspecting fans don’t realize, however, is that Boseman and “Tonight” host Jimmy Fallon are hiding behind a curtain — until they burst out to give these fans the surprise of a lifetime.

Since the video was posted, it’s gone viral, racking up more than 20 million views in just over three hours.

Rest in Power, King. 💔 pic.twitter.com/ZXnfLvcJrP — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) August 29, 2020

At the time, Boseman shared the video on his Twitter, writing, “Loved every minute of this.”