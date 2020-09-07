10-Year-Old Drummer Bests Dave Grohl In Epic Head-To-Head Drum Battle

Nandi Bushell has been winning acclaim for her high-octane drumming skills in the videos she posts on YouTube, drumming along with hard-rock hits and proving she can keep up with the greats.

Bushell, by the way, is just 10 years old, and her covers have earned praise from the likes of Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello and the members of Queens of the Stone Age. They have also earned her an invitation to be a guest on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”.

For her latest, Bushell tackled Foo Fighters hit “Everlong”, and issued a special challenge to the band’s frontman.

“Dave Grohl, I challenge to you to a drum-off,” she declares before launching into the song.

Grohl caught wind of the video and issued a video of his own in response.

“Challenge accepted,” he wrote in the caption for the video, which he shared on Twitter.

In the video, Grohl, who was previously the drummer for Nirvana, began playing the drum part for “Everlong” before stopping and addressing Bushell directly.

“I haven’t played that song since the day I recorded it in 1997,” he said. “Our drummer Taylor Hawkins plays ‘Everlong’ for us every single night. But Nandi, in the last week, I’ve gotten at least 100 texts from people all over the world saying, ‘This girl is challenging you to a drum-off, what are you gonna do?’”

He continued: “I’ve seen all your videos, I’ve seen you on TV. You’re an incredible drummer. I’m really flattered that you’ve picked some of my songs to do for your videos and you’ve done them all perfectly.”

Grohl then issued a challenge to Bushell — to attempt his drum part from “Dead End Friends” from Them Crooked Vultures, the supergroup consisting of Queens of the Stone Age’s Josh Homme on guitar and vocals, Led Zeppelin’s John Paul Jones on bass and keyboards, and Grohl on drums.

“Now the ball is in your court,” he told her.

Hey @Nandi_Bushell! Challenge accepted. Haven’t played these songs in a loooooong time…..thanks for the inspiration!!! Your move!!! Your friend in rock,

Dave (Thanks to my daughter, Harper for letting me borrow her drum set) pic.twitter.com/Ytq47CcZRC — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) August 29, 2020

Bushell responded by drumming in perfect time with the video Grohl shared, matching every beat, including a bit of showing off by spinning her drumstick just like the Foo Fighters frontman.

Her performance was so good, that Grohl responded on Twitter acknowledging that she’d won the first round, but promised another challenge is coming her way.