Adele Just Slid Into A Fan’s DM And The Message Was Super Sweet

Adele has no problem sliding into her fans’ DMs.

On Friday, the superstar decided to reply to one of her many admirers’ Instagram stories who just wanted to know when he could expect new music and the response was incredibly sweet.

The fan, named Colyn, took to the social media platform to share a photo of Adele with the caption, “Please release new music soon, we all miss you so much.”

Much to his surprise, the “Rolling in the Deep” singer not only saw the Story but decided to write an adorable message back.

“Your Twitter account has entertained me all the way through covid. You look like so much fun! I’m absolutely chuffed you like my music. Keep loving your life, it’s so lovely and infectious to see from every angle ❤️,” she wrote.

Colyn shared a screen shot of the interaction with his followers on Twitter, writing, “IM BAWLING MY EYES OUT.”

“Adele I hope it was okay I tweeted this I was just so excited I wanted to tell my friends!!!!” he added in a separate tweet.

This isn’t the first time Adele has made her fans’ day. Just a few weeks ago she also responded to a comment someone left on her post asking when a new album was coming.

“I honestly have no idea,” she said in response.