Miley Cyrus Named Her New Rescue Pup After A Famous Supermodel

Miley Cyrus just adopted the most adorable dog and named her after a famous supermodel.

The pup had sadly been abandoned by its previous owners and was wandering around Fresno, California when it was discovered by local firefighters. While it hung around the fire station for about a week, a relative of one of the firefighters decided to foster it.

“The crews said she was covered in fleas and smelled really bad. You could tell she had been out wandering for quite a while,” Jacob McAfee, the station’s deputy fire chief said to CNN.

The bulldog was eventually turned over to The Wagmor Hotel and Pet Spa in L.A. who put her up for adoption and that’s where the “Wrecking Ball” singer came in.

Cyrus has supported Wagmor in the past and when she saw a photo of the bulldog on Instagram, she was immediately attached to it even though the dog’s skin issues, eye issues, and hip issues previously deterred other potential adopters.

“Thank you @mileycyrus for always wanting to save the underdog! A month ago Miley text me and said that she has been watching Daisy. She said she couldn’t keep her but wondered if she could take her to set for a day to try and find her a home!” the owner of Wagmor wrote on Instagram. “A day turned into a weekend. A weekend into a week. And tonight she made it official. This dog was abandoned at a fire station. Her story is beyond sad. She was used as a breeding dog and never knew love. Now she’s part of Miley’s ever growing family of love.”

Now, the dog is living a perfect life and getting the royal treatment from her famous mom and that includes a fabulous new name: Kate Moss.

This is the superstar’s fifth rescue dog. You can catch her perform her new hit single, “Midnight Sun” this Sunday at the VMAs.