CNCO’s New Music Was Inspired by Quarantine: ‘It’s A Cool Concept’

CNCO is getting ready to drop new music that was inspired by their quarantine experiences.

“It was cool because we got to sit back and realize what we want to show our audience, including the type of music and energy we want to present to them,” boy band member Richard Camacho told ET Canada.

“It’s a cool concept. It’s more for our fandom and another fandom,” he added. “We can’t say too much or it’ll be too obvious.”

CNCO is the award-winning, multi platinum pan-Latin boy band formed on the reality TV competition show “La Banda.” Four years later, the group of five have released two albums, headlined their own world tour and opened for artists such as Ariana Grande, Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin and Pitbull. The group has also collaborated with Meghan Trainor, Little Mix and Prince Royce.

RELATED: CNCO Thanks MTV For Showcasing Latin Acts At 2020 VMAs: ‘It Feels Like A Dream’

While there’s no plan to get back on the road during the pandemic, the boys are looking forward to the day they can interact with their fans in person.

“It’ll be like [starting] from scratch again with that adrenaline and the nerves you get before you meet the fans and go on stage,” Camacho said. “I hope that it goes back to that soon so we can hit the road again and meet our fans.”

CNCO recently just dropped what some may call their most risqué track to date titled “Beso,” which perfectly describes that fiery moment of anticipation before a first kiss.

“All of the backgrounds that we came from, all the different countries, we all have different words for different meanings and that helped us a lot to write the track,” Christopher Vélez said.

“It builds a new slang, which is super cool, so I think the song and the dance come from different cultures, but at the end of the day it’s for the same dream and the same purpose,” Camacho added.

One of CNCO’s lifelong dreams is about to come true, as they’re about to make their US award show performance debut this Sunday at the VMA Awards.

“We’re going to be performing our new single ‘Beso,’” Camacho said. “We’re very excited. It’s going to be our world premiere and it’s on MTV, which means everything to us. It’s amazing to do this on such a massive platform, in front of so many people. We can’t say too much, but it’s going to be a cool vibe.”

“We’ve been watching the VMAs since we were little,” Vélez added. “It’s crazy, and now that we’re on it, it feels like a dream.”