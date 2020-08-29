Jean-Claude Van Damme Shows Off His Dance Moves In Quirky French Music Video

Jean-Claude Van Damme is back — although probably not the way fans expect.

The Belgian action hero is featured in the new music video for “Ultrarêve”, the latest from French duo AaRON.

The video begins with a figure, filmed from behind, who begins to sway along with the track as the camera gradually reveals the dancer to be the star of such high-kicking action movies as “Bloodsport” and “Hard Target”.

In fact, the entire video was shot by Van Damme’s children, Kris and Bianca, and AaRON duo Simon Buret and Olivier Coursier explained in an interview how they managed to enlist him.

“One day we received an email from Jean-Claude Van Damme himself who told us about his love for our music and who suggested that we collaborate on his feature film project”, they explain, revealing that Va Damme was happy to “carry everything on his shoulders.” This isn’t the first time that Buret and Coursier have enlisted an unexpected celebrity to star in one of their music videos. Back in 2015, AaRON’s video for “We Cut the Night” featured actor John Malkovich, also a fan of their music.

