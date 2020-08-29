Toni Braxton Says She Wishes She Had More Sex When She Was Younger: ‘It’s Not A Good Look At The Age I Am Now’

Let’s just say Toni Braxton has some regrets from her younger years.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, the singer opened up about some of the things she wished she hadn’t missed out on when she was in her 20s and yes, that includes having more sex.

“I regret not having more sex when I was younger. I should have drank more. I should have partied more. Smoked more, even,” she said.

Braxton went on to say that it was her religious upbringing that prevented her from partaking in all of these things.

“I think my religious upbringing stopped me doing a lot of things that I should have done. It’s not a good look at the age I am now. The way it works is you do that stuff in your 20s and 30s and then in your 40s you’ve earned enough to pay for the therapy.”

She continued: “I wouldn’t say I was religious, but I am spiritual. I believe in a greater force. When I was seven, my family became very religious. We were Jehovah’s Witnesses, we were Catholic – we tried everything before settling on United Methodist. I asked my mum once what they were searching for and she just replied: ‘It was the 70s.’ The 70s were a very religious era. I think a lot of people were looking for the right path.”

The singer also talked about what it was like meeting the legendary Stevie Wonder for the first time.

“He was touching my face – which is how he ‘sees’ – and telling me how beautiful I was,” she said. “I was, like: ‘You could cop a feel right now, Stevie, and I wouldn’t care – you’re Stevie Wonder!’ I’m a huge fan. Meeting him was absolutely massive to me.”

Braxton’s 10th studio album, Spell My Name, just dropped on Friday.

You can catch the full interview here.