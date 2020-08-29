Colin Kaepernick Sends A Letter Of Thanks To LeBron James For Leading NBA Walkouts

Colin Kaepernick is thanking LeBron James for leading walkouts in the NBA bubble and boycotting games following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Both sports stars recently took to Instagram to share snippets of a letter Kaepernick sent to James to thank him for speaking up and taking action in the face of systemic racism. The former NFL player is famous for protesting police brutality by kneeling during the American national anthem in 2016 and has not played football since.

“Four years ago on August 14, 2016, I began protesting against systemic racism and social injustice. Truth is what I sought. Solidarity is what you showed me. Love is what moves us forward. Thank you for staying true,” the letter read.

The Lakers star posted a photo of the letter alongside the words, “Standing/kneeling right next to you brother! Appreciate you”

Earlier this week, the Milwaukee Bucks led a historic NBA walkout after Blake was shot seven times in the back by police officers. The incident left him paralyzed. Later that day, the Lakers and Clippers voted to end the basketball season early.

Although the league is scheduled to resume games on Saturday, James met with formed U.S. President Barrack Obama on Thursday for advice.