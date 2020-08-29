Spike Lee Updates Michael Jackson’s ‘They Don’t Care About Us’ Video With Black Lives Matter Protest Footage

Spike Lee just updated Michael Jackson’s music video for “They Don’t Care About Us.”

In honour of the late singer’s 62nd birthday, the director shared a new version of the video which now includes footage from this year’s Black Lives Matter protests from locations across the world including Rio De Janeiro, Helsinki, Atlanta, Cape Town and more.

“Great protest songs can’t get old, stale or non-relevant because the struggle still continues. That’s why THEY DON’T REALLY CARE ABOUT US is the anthem during this chaotic, pandemic world we are all living in,” Lee said in a statement.

He continued: “To celebrate Michael Jackson’s born day, we have made the THEY DON’T REALLY CARE ABOUT US 2020 short film to continue the struggle for equality for all. That’s the truth, Ruth. Be safe.”

Lee was also behind the original two video’s for the song, one shot in Brazil and the other in a prison.

The protests seen in the video began in May of this year following the death of George Floyd who was in police custody in Minneapolis. Protests continued throughout the year and even more so after the recent police shooting of Jacob Blake.

You can catch the new video of “They Don’t Care About Us” up top.