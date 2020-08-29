Tweet From Chadwick Boseman’s Account Announcing His Death Becomes Most Liked Tweet Of All Time

By Tanja Saric.

EPA/NINA PROMMER
EPA/NINA PROMMER

Fans all around the world have taken to Twitter to mourn the death of beloved actor Chadwick Boseman.

News of Boseman’s death broke on Friday night and since then, fans are sharing their love for the “Black Panther” star on social media, so much so that the tweet sent from his account announcing he had passed is now the most liked tweet of all time.

It has 5.7 million likes and 2.9 million retweets and comments.

RELATED: Denzel Washington Pays Tribute To ‘Brilliant Artist’ Chadwick Boseman

Besides this, fans are also working on organizing “Black Panther” viewing parties using the hashtag #BlackPanther and #WakandaForever. As a result, Twitter has turned the original “Black Panther” emoji back on to help fans connect and talk about Boseman’s legacy.

RELATED: Video Of Chadwick Boseman Surprising Fans For ‘Tonight Show’ Goes Viral

Boseman sadly passed away at the age of 43 after a four year battle with colon cancer. He had not spoken publicly of his diagnosis.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP