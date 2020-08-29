Tweet From Chadwick Boseman’s Account Announcing His Death Becomes Most Liked Tweet Of All Time

Fans all around the world have taken to Twitter to mourn the death of beloved actor Chadwick Boseman.

News of Boseman’s death broke on Friday night and since then, fans are sharing their love for the “Black Panther” star on social media, so much so that the tweet sent from his account announcing he had passed is now the most liked tweet of all time.

Most liked Tweet ever. A tribute fit for a King. #WakandaForever https://t.co/lpyzmnIVoP — Twitter (@Twitter) August 29, 2020

It has 5.7 million likes and 2.9 million retweets and comments.

RELATED: Denzel Washington Pays Tribute To ‘Brilliant Artist’ Chadwick Boseman

Besides this, fans are also working on organizing “Black Panther” viewing parties using the hashtag #BlackPanther and #WakandaForever. As a result, Twitter has turned the original “Black Panther” emoji back on to help fans connect and talk about Boseman’s legacy.

RELATED: Video Of Chadwick Boseman Surprising Fans For ‘Tonight Show’ Goes Viral

Yes! We’re rocking with #WakandaForever and @Twitter has reactivated their special emoji for the occasion! So grateful for you all. https://t.co/vD5jgq0eBs — Maya Rupert (@MayaRupert) August 29, 2020

I can't believe he was diagnosed in 2016 & gave us 7 movies while he was sick. Rest in power king. We are truly honored. #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/plsLtmizfL — Chris Evans Fan (@ltsChrisEvans) August 29, 2020

I hope he knew the impact he had on the lives of countless people around the world. I hope he knew how much he was loved and how many people admired his talent. How many people – little boys, little girls, men, women – looked up to him.#ChadwickBoseman #WakandaForever pic.twitter.com/erC5PICkcm — fary (@wazyya) August 29, 2020

Boseman sadly passed away at the age of 43 after a four year battle with colon cancer. He had not spoken publicly of his diagnosis.