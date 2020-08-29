Taylor Swift Helped A Fan Celebrate A Major Milestone With A Handwritten Note And A Cardigan

Taylor Swift is helping a fan celebrate a pretty big milestone.

One of the singer’s fans recently took to social media to share a sweet note she had sent him in celebration of getting his PhD, short for Doctor of Philosophy.

RELATED: Taylor Swift’s ‘Folklore’ Holds No. 1 Spot On Billboard 200 For Fourth Week

“Andy, someone told me you’re about to finish your PhD! I wanted to congratulate you on this incredible accomplishment and to applaud you for all the hard work you’ve put into our studies. This is EPIC!!” Swift wrote in a handwritten note.

She continued: “I saw how supportive you’ve been of my music over the years and was so touched. Thank you so much. I’m also so proud of you for the bravery you’ve shown in your personal life, choosing to live and love honestly even when it isn’t easy.”

RELATED: Taylor Swift Sends Autographed ‘Folklore’ Albums To Indie Record Stores As A Show Of Support

In an Instagram post, the fan thanked Swift for her sweet message.

“You have been an inspiration to me for so many years and I can’t put into words how much this means to me. You have changed my life,” he wrote.

Besides the note, the “You Belong With Me” singer sent some gifts along to her fan including a replica of the cardigan she wears in her new music for “Cardigan.”

Swift recently made history with her Folklore album which debuted at number one on the Billboard Top 200, making her the only artist to ever have seven albums sell half a million copies in a week.