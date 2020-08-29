Kate Middleton Shares Pics From Her ‘Hold Still’ Pandemic Photo Project

Kate Middleton is sharing a sneak peak of her new pandemic photo project, “Hold Still.”

In an Instagram post on Saturday, the Duchess of Cambridge said that over 30,000 submissions had been sent her way for an online digital exhibition she’s putting together of life amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED: ‘Finding Freedom’ Author Discusses Race Issues Within The Monarchy, Plus Meghan Markle’s Relationship With Kate Middleton

“There were 31,598 portraits submitted to #HoldStill2020 as you shared your stories and experiences of lockdown,” she wrote. “The photography project was focussed on three core themes – Helpers and Heroes, Your New Normal, and Acts of Kindness. A selection of the final 100 images will be shown in towns and cities across the UK later in the year.”

Earlier this year, Middleton asked people in the U.K. to submit photos of themselves or their families as they adapt to the new normal COVID-19 has brought. The photos will be judged on the emotion and experience they convey rather than photographic quality by Middleton and a team of judges. The “Hold Still” project was spearheaded with the National Portrait Gallery.

RELATED: Kate Middleton Sends Sweet Thank-You Note To 5-Year-Old Boy With Prosthetic Legs Who Raised Over $1.7 Million For Children’s Hospital

The royal also managed to get some of her famous relatives to join in the fun including Queen Elizabeth’s daughter-in-law, Sophie Wessex, who took a photo of herself helping volunteers at a mosque.

The Duchess will select 100 photos that will be showcased on Sept. 14.