Bella Thorne Apologizes To OnlyFans Content Creators Plus Director Sean Baker Denies Working With Her On A Movie About The Social Media Platform

Bella Thorne is apologizing to OnlyFans content creators after she was blamed for the site’s new, potentially damaging policies.

On Saturday, the star took to Twitter to assure her followers of her good intentions behind joining the platform, known for its adult content.

RELATED: Bella Thorne’s Rep Shuts Down Engagement Rumours To Boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo

“Remove the stigma behind sex, sex work, and the negativity that surrounds the word SEX itself by bringing a mainstream face to it that’s what I was trying to do, to help bring more faces to the site to create more revenue for content creators on the site,” she wrote.

“I wanted to bring attention to the site, the more people on the site the more likely of a chance to normalize the stigmas, And in trying to do this I hurt you. I have risked my career a few times to remove the stigma behind sex work, porn, and the natural hatred people spew…”

PT1 Remove the stigma behind sex, sex work, and the negativity that surrounds the word SEX itself by bringing a mainstream face to it that’s what I was trying to do, to help bring more faces to the site to create more revenue for content creators on the site. — BITCHIMBELLATHORNE (@bellathorne) August 29, 2020

I wanted to bring attention to the site, the more people on the site the more likely of a chance to normalize the stigmas, And in trying to do this I hurt you. I have risked my career a few times to remove the stigma behind sex work, porn, and the natural hatred people spew… — BITCHIMBELLATHORNE (@bellathorne) August 29, 2020

When Thorne joined the subscription-based platform last week, she quickly broke the record for the most earnings in one week. She made a million dollars in a single day.

Following this, a screen shot showing that the actress was charing $200 for a nude photo went viral, although she later claimed this was falsified.

After the viral screen shot, the social media platform set a new limit that creators can charge for pay-per-view content, that being $50. Also, no user can now tip more than $100.

Content creators blamed Thorne for these changes.

If Bella Thorne wanted to actually experience what it’s like being a sex worker, she could have disguised herself, made a fake name, bought an iPhone 7 and started from scratch just like the majority of all sex workers had to do. — 666milf✖️ Top 9% ONLYFANS (@the666milf) August 28, 2020

anyways yeah, fuck you, bella thorne. pic.twitter.com/dKjxUMUWR0 — Kira Noir Inc. (@thekiranoir) August 28, 2020

Thorne went on to say that she will be discussing these new policies with the head of OnlyFans in hopes of getting rid of them.

Ps. I’m meeting with only fans about the new restrictions to find out why!!! This is fucked up and I’m sorry comment any ideas or concerns you want brought up to OF!! and send me your links and a pic so I can promote you guys — BITCHIMBELLATHORNE (@bellathorne) August 29, 2020

…I am a mainstream face and when you have a voice, a platform, you try to use you in helping others and advocate for something bigger than yourself. Again in this process I hurt you and for that I’m truly sorry. — BITCHIMBELLATHORNE (@bellathorne) August 29, 2020

After joining the social media platform, the actress claimed she’d be making a movie about OnlyFans with director Sean Baker, however Baker is now denying that he ever committed to working with Thorne.

“Earlier this month I had a conversation with Ms. Thorne and discussed a possible collaboration in the far future that would focus on her life and the circumstances leading to her joining OnlyFans,”he said. “On that call, I advised her team to consult with sex workers and address the way she went about this as to NOT hurt the sex work industry. This has been the extent of my involvement.”