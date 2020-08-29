Tinashe Opens Up About Her Bisexuality In Candid Interview: ‘I Don’t Understand Why We’re So Obsessed With Categorizing Each Other’

Tinashe is getting candid about her bisexuality.

In a recent interview with Gay Times as the autumn 2020 cover star, the singer-songwriter and actress opened about being sexual but also made it clear that she does not want that to completely define who she is.

“It’s not that I don’t like putting a label on it,” she said. “But when you say you’re bisexual, a lot of people think… they just have a lack of understanding about what it is. And I tend to shy away from terms – I guess this is the theme of my life! – that make people want to categorize me or put me in a box. I don’t like that sh*t. But I can still give you a general sense of yeah, I’m bisexual. I’m somewhere on the spectrum. You know?”

Tinashe also went on to talk about the many misconceptions surrounding bisexuality.

“It’s not like all bisexual people like men and women equally – or like all bisexual people are a certain type of person. Human beings are so versatile. I don’t understand why we’re so obsessed with categorizing each other.”

She continued: “I never wanted people to think that I used it for attention. There are so many f**king stereotypes about being bisexual that made me want to shy away from talking about it. I’m much more open to having those discussions now.”

Tinashe has spent the year receiving critical acclaim for her fourth studio album, Songs For You, which is his first project since leaving RCA Records in 2019. She was recently signed to Jay-Z’s entertainment company, Roc Nation.