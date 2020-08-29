Brian Austin Green Talks Possibly Working Things Out With Megan Fox And Thoughts On Machine Gun Kelly

Brian Austin Green is opening up about possibly working things out with estranged wife Megan Fox.

In an Instagram Live on Saturday, the former “Beverly Hills, 90210” star was answering fan questions when someone asked whether he might ever work things out with Fox.

“I never say never,” Green said. “You never know. I kinda feel like people are on paths in life and sometimes your paths are together and you travel that path together and you see eye to eye and then sometimes those paths do different things.”

He continued: “We had an amazing 15-year relationship, we have three beautiful kids. We shared a lot together and we really went through a lot together. So right now the paths are different and she is on her path doing what she feels she needs to be doing to be happy and I’m on my path doing what I feel I need to do to be happy and it’s not for a lack of love for the kids or lack of being responsible, it’s really important to take care of yourself. It’s important for us as parents to take care of ourselves. I wish her all the best and I wish myself the best as well.”

A fan then asked what Green thought of Fox’s new boyfriend, rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

“I’ve never met him, I have no idea, I’ve never heard anything bad from him or bad from Megan about him,” he said. “I’ve heard bad stories about him, but I’ve heard bad stories about myself as well and I know that most of those aren’t true. As of right now, I have no problem with him. I really hope that he and Megan are happy because it’s important that she’s happy and it’s important that everyone is happy.”

Green also thinks that him and Fox might one day come together.

“At some point I think our paths will regulate a bit and run parallel to each other. Not necessarily the same but that’s okay.”

Green and Fox married in 2010 after meeting in 2004 and getting engaged in 2006. They separated late last year.

Fox was first linked to Machine Gun Kelly in May.