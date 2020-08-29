Megan Thee Stallion Makes A Statement About Police Brutality During A Virtual Concert

Megan Thee Stallion is using her platform to speak up about racial injustice and police brutality.

On Saturday, the rapper performed a virtual concert and while there was no audience, she took the stage by storm and put on a energetic performance.

However, she also took some time away from the fun to speak up about the civil unrest across the U.S. and across the globe.

Following a black backdrop that read, “This s**t is exhausting,” Stallion then displayed the names of Black men and women who lost their lives due to police brutality or were seriously injured. Some of these names included George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, Tamir Rice, Freddie Gray, and Jacob Blake.

The names were shown alongside a brief description of the incidents and the dates on which they occured.

The tribute ended with the question, “Why is it so hard being Black in America?”

Megan thee Stallion pays tribute to Black lives taken due to police brutality during her virtual concert. #MeganTheeStallionLive pic.twitter.com/JgVknX8yMx — Rap Alert (@__rapalert) August 29, 2020

“Sometimes being a public figure, you don’t wanna say the wrong thing because you don’t want to be insensitive to people or get too opinionated,” she said to NME in July. “But I will always say what I feel. I don’t speak on things that I don’t know about, and I won’t speak on things I don’t believe in.”

Following Floyd’s death earlier this year, protests have taken place all around the world and continued after Blake was shot seven times by police, leaving him paralyzed.

Stallion recently made headlines after saying rapper Tory Lanez shot her in the foot.