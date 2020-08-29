Luke Evans Covers Queen’s ‘Who Wants To Live Forever’ With The Welsh National Opera

Luke Evans is showing off his seriously impressive vocal skills.

On Saturday, the singer and actor released his cover of Queen’s “Who Wants to Live Forever” which he performed with the Welsh National Opera in celebration of pride. Evans collaborated with over 80 musicians who all recorded their parts separately from their homes.

“The Welsh National Opera and I have collaborated on a very special recording of @Queen hit ‘Who Wants to Live Forever,'” he wrote on Twitter. “It features 80+ people who all recorded their contributions from home.”

Late last year, Evans dropped his debut album, At Last, featuring a reimagining of some pretty famous songs. He also portrayed Gaston in Disney’s live-action version of “Beauty and the Beast.”

You can catch the full video up top.