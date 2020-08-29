Geri Horner Mourns The Loss Of Her Beloved Pup Hugo

Geri Horner is sadly saying goodbye to her beloved pup, Hugo.

In an Instagram post on Friday, the former Spice Girl, known as Ginger Spice, shared a touching tribute to her dog who recently passed away.

“Goodbye Hugo my special friend – sadly past away to Doggie Heaven. 😔,” she wrote.

Alongside the sweet message, Horner shared some adorable photos and videos of Hugo who can be seen giving her his paw on demand.

The singer, who is married to Christian Horner, is a well-known animal lover. Besides Hugo, she also has two cats, four dogs, goats, chickens, canaries, and even miniature donkeys.

“Hugo we will miss you so much but thank you for being such a good friend 😔,” Christian wrote in the comments section.

In June, Horner shared some adorable photos of her recently adopted pony, Zebi.

She also revealed that her donkey, Bobby, was ready to give birth soon.