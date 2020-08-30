Linda Hamilton Mourns Death Of Twin Sister At 63

Linda Hamilton’s twin sister, Leslie Hamilton Freas, has passed away at age 63.
According to Hamilton Freas’ obituary in New Jersey’s Burlington County Times, she “unexpectedly passed away” on Aug. 22
“She passionately worked as an ER nurse, and ultimately transitioned to working as a hospice nurse later in her career,” reads the obituary, which describes her as “the consummate caretaker” who “devoted her life to helping her children and the lives of others.”
Hamilton Freas’ cause of death has not been made public.
In addition to her work as a nurse, Hamilton Freas made one screen appearance, as her sister’s stunt double in “Terminator 2: Judgement Day”.
