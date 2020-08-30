‘New Mutants’ Co-Creator Slams Movie For ‘Hollywood White-Washing’, Misspelling His Name: ‘There’s Just No Excuse’

THE NEW MUTANTS, from left: Maisie Williams as Rahne Sinclair / Wolfsbane, Blu Hunt as Danielle Moonstar, Charlie Heaton as Sam Guthrie / Cannonball, 2020. © 20th Century Studios / Courtesy Everett Collection

“The New Mutants” hasn’t exactly been drowning in praise, with the new “X-Men” spinoff movie receiving downright horrible reviews (Forbes, for example, derided the film as “the worst ‘X-Men’ movie ever”).

Film critics aren’t the only ones to trash the movie, in which a group of super-powered mutants are held in a mysterious psychiatric facility. Comic artist Bob McLeod, who co-created “The New Mutants” with writer Chris Claremont, has taken to social media to accuse the film of unnecessary “Hollywood white-washing” in its casting.

“I was very excited when I heard they were making a ‘New Mutants’ movie. I thought making it into a horror movie was perhaps an interesting idea, but not at all how the characters should be introduced to the public at large. But, hey, my characters in a movie! I never would have thought that would actually happen,” he wrote.

“But then, I was disappointed when they didn’t give Patti braids, although I like Blu Hunt. I was disappointed when Rahne wasn’t a redhead with spiky hair, although I adore Maisie Williams. I was disappointed that Sam isn’t tall and gawky, although I do like Charlie Heaton. But mainly I was very disappointed that Roberto isn’t short and dark-skinned. Yet another example of Hollywood white-washing. There’s just no excuse,” he continued.

McLeod then slammed “New Mutants” director Josh Boone for not only ignoring the look he created for the characters, but for also misspelling his name in the film’s credits.

“So basically, [director] #JoshBoone erased everything I contributed to the way the characters look. And now, the movie has come out at last, and apparently they’ve credited someone named Bob Macleod as co-creator. They couldn’t even be bothered to check the spelling of my name sometime in the last three years. And that can’t be fixed,” McLeod pointed out. “That will be on the movie forever. I think I’m done with this movie.”

Consider this when deciding whether to brave COVID to see THE NEW MUTANTS: the filmmakers couldn't even be bothered in the 3 years it sat on a shelf to spell co-creator Bob McLeod's name correctly. pic.twitter.com/gBim4oKh3g — Amazing Spider-Talk (@SupSpiderTalk) August 28, 2020

Probably not coincidentally, the film’s director, Josh Boone, deleted his Instagram account after the film was hit by backlash.

Josh Boone has now deleted his Instagram following #NewMutants backlash. pic.twitter.com/gJ8r7GTK9E — New Mutants Updates (@NewMutantsUp) August 29, 2020

“The New Mutants” had originally been scheduled to be released in March, but was delayed due to the pandemic.