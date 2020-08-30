LeBron James Pays Tribute To Chadwick Boseman With ‘Wakanda Forever’ Salute

The NBA playoffs resumed on Saturday, with the Los Angeles Lakers taking on the Portland Trail Blazers within the league’s “bubble” in Florida.

Ahead of the game, players took a knee to honour the Black Lives Matter movement.

As LeBron James and his Lakers teammates kneeled, wearing t-shirts reading “Black Lives Matter,” James also paid tribute to actor Chadwick Boseman, who passed away Friday at 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer.

While kneeling, James crossed his arms across his chest in the Wakanda salute from Boseman’s “Black Panther”.

Following the game, James addressed Boseman’s passing.

“It actually felt like we had our Black superhero and nobody could touch us,” he said, placing Boseman’s death alongside that of Kobe Byrant.

“To lose the Black Panther and the Black Mamba in the same year, we can all agree that 2020 is the s**ttiest year… in my 35 years, there is no question.”