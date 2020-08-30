Jack Osbourne Slams ‘Bulls**t Tabloid Journalists’ Over Photo Of Grey-Haired Dad Ozzy

Jack Osbourne is blasting “bulls**t tabloid journalists” over some recent paparazzi photos of his father, Ozzy Osbourne.

On Saturday, the Daily Mail published photos of the heavy metal icon and wife Sharon in Los Angeles, with the rocker’s long faded to a natural grey.

Osbourne, the Mail wrote, looked “nearly unrecognizable after allowing his signature raven locks to go grey.”

His son took to social media on Saturday night to point out that “in case you haven’t noticed, it is not really recommended for people with Parkinson’s to go get their hair died during a f**king global pandemic.”

He added: “Just because my father’s hair isn’t his normal colour at the moment doesn’t mean s**t. He’s 71 and recovering from severe spine surgery, moreover he’s on vacation. It’s amazing that he can have a 50-year career, selling millions of albums and all that you a**holes wanna talk about [is] his hair roots.”

Osbourne captioned his post, “What a wonderful world of low life’s we live in.”

In a recent interview with Radio.com, the Prince of Darkness addressed his Parkinson’s diagnosis, admitting he’s taking it in stride.

“It’s not a death sentence. It’s a mild form of Parkinson’s at the moment,” he explained. “I’m not shaking.”