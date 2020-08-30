Cher Comments On Britney Spears’ Conservatorship Controversy, Thinks ‘Someone Who Doesn’t Want Anything From Her’ Should Investigate

As controversy continues over the conservatorship of Britney Spears, another famous singer is weighing in with her opinion.

Earlier this week, Cher took to Twitter to share her opinion, implying she thinks that Spears’ father, Jamie, may not be looking out for his daughter’s best interests.

“She worked hard, was the golden goose, made lots of money, got sick, now she’s the cash cow,” wrote Cher. “Does anyone who’s making money off her being sick want her well!?”

She continued, “Someone who doesn’t want anything from her should look into her Dr. and her meds.”

Cher then ended with three duck emojis before asking, “Is it a duck?” referring to the old saying, “If it looks like a duck, swims like a duck and quacks like a duck, it’s probably a duck.”

Earlier this month, Spears’ attorneys had asked a Los Angeles court to drop her father from his role of looking after her day-to-day affairs.

“Britney is strongly opposed to having James [Jamie Spears] as conservator of her person,” court documents stated.

Last year, Jamie stepped aside for health reasons, with Jodi Montgomery appointed interim conservator. Britney’s lawyers had requested that Montgomery continue as conservator; however, the judge left Jamie’s status unchanged, with the temporary letters of conservatorship extended to Feb. 1, 2021.

Her attorney has until Sept. 18 to file a petition.