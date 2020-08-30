Bad Bunny Addresses Racism In New Song ‘Compositor Del Año’

Bad Bunny is sending a message to his haters and addressing big social issues in his newest song.

“They fight because they gave me composer of the year but not for what matters,” says the singer in “Compositor del Año”.

Released on Sunday, Aug. 30, the surprise track addresses ongoing issues like racism and the importance of voting.

“It’s 2020 and racism is worse than COVID/ A black man with a gun, that’s a criminal, but if he’s white, they say that’s a hobby,” he says in the song.

“There are more important things than sitting down to criticize the achievements of an artist,” he continues. “There are more important things like fighting for the rights of immigrants.”

The track also samples Little Richard’s “Tutti Frutti”.

