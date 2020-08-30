Sterling K. Brown Pays Tribute To Chadwick Boseman In Emotional Video

Sterling K. Brown has taken to Instagram to share some touching words about Chadwick Boseman.

Boseman died Friday of cancer, his representative said. He was 43.

The actors starred alongside each other in “Marshall” and “Black Panther”.

RELATED: Former Bookstore Employee’s Story About Chadwick Boseman’s Generosity Goes Viral

“If still waters run deep then Chadwick Boseman was a deep brother,” says Brown in the clip.

“Little did I know the whole time that I knew him that he was living with cancer,” he continues.

Brown describes Boseman as “quiet, private but still cool.”

RELATED: ‘Black Panther’ Star Chadwick Boseman Dies Of Cancer At 43

“I grieve this loss of another young black man. It’s not racism or police brutality, this one is cancer,” Brown went on.

“Cancer effects my community in a disproportionate way. There’s so much going on right now and you just don’t want to see anyone else die.”

RELATED: ‘Black Panther’ Director Ryan Coogler Writes Heartfelt Tribute To Chadwick Boseman

Finishing the video, Brown added: “He was just a good dude. As goofy as I am, he was equally cool. And he cared. He cared about every line. He cared about every shot. He really, really cared.

“He’ll be missed.”