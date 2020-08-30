Russell Crowe Helps Aspiring Actor Pay For Tuition After Acceptance Into Prestigious London Academy

Russell Crowe is lending a hand to a fellow actor who can really use it.

Crowe, 56, pledged some financial assistance to aspiring actor Harry Pritchard, who recently revealed that after three years of auditioning he was accepted into the prestigious London Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts.

While he admitted this was his “dream come true,” Pritchard can’t afford the tuition. As a result, he launched a GoFundMe campaign in hopes of raising the £13,799 (approximately $24,000 Canadian) to attend the school.

“I hate to use a cliche, but all I could think when the letter came through was ‘dream come true.’ But, there is a major hurdle in the way — paying for it,” Pritchard wrote in his plea.

“I come from a low-income family who cannot afford to support me with the fees. The school offers only one bursary to cover the tuition for the year but I missed out as I didn’t receive my place until after it had been awarded. have been saving every penny over the past year, but it’s barely even enough to cover my living costs,” he continued.

“Nobody wants money to be a barrier to education. Nobody wants the acting industry to be a private space for those who can afford it. Unfortunately, at this moment in time, those things are true. But I won’t let that stop me from trying,” he wrote.

“Without your help it will simply not be possible for me to take this course. Every donation is a penny closer to reaching our goal. So I ask you, whatever you can do, whatever you can spare to help, please help me get to LAMDA,” Pritchard concluded.

Happily, Pritchard has exceeded his goal, raising more than £14,000. The biggest donation came from Crowe, who gave £2,741 (approximately $4,800 Canadian).

“Congratulations Harry. Looking forward to hear of your success,” Crowe wrote in a Tweet. “Thank you to everyone who got involved and gave this young bloke a lift and a helping hand, you are all lovely and brilliant.”

Congratulations Harry. Looking forward to hear of your success. thank you to everyone who got involved and gave this young bloke a lift and a helping hand , you are all lovely and brilliant Get Harry to LAMDA Drama School https://t.co/HigNzD6Hul — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) August 29, 2020

“I can’t put into words how grateful I am for everything you all have put into this. It really has changed my life. I am so excited to start at LAMDA in October and begin my training,” Pritchard wrote after hitting his goal.

“I truly never thought I would get here,” he added. “I never thought that it would get the support from so many people. I never thought it would become a national news story. It’s been an incredible journey. I will be sad to say goodbye to the craziest week of my life but I will be excited to enter into the next chapter — the reason I started this in the first place.”