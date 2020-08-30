Children Offer Touching ‘Black Panther’ Tributes In Honour of Chadwick Boseman

Young fans of Chadwick Boseman are honouring the late “Black Panther” star with unique tributes.

Fellow “Avengers” star Mark Ruffalo posted photos of two young boys holding funerals for their Black Panther figurines surrounded by other superheroes. He writes in the tweet “This is his power and impact on the next generation. #ChadwickForever.”

This is his power and impact on the next generation. #ChadwickForever pic.twitter.com/uzwaNOt8M0 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 30, 2020

Proud fans also shared other memorials across Twitter – one young man creating a casket for his “Black Panther” figure.

The proud father tweets that his son “wanted to thank everyone from the bottom of his heart for all the loving and kind words given to him for this post.” He adds, “When he found out about Chadwicks passing, he was heart broken. But he knows death is a part for being human, and wanted to cope with losing his hero this way.”

Kian wanted to thank everyone from the bottom of his heart for all the loving and kind words given to him for this post. When he found out about Chadwicks passing, he was heart broken. But he knows death is a part for being human, and wanted to cope with losing his hero this way. — King Westbrook (@KingWestbrook7) August 30, 2020

Boseman died on Friday at 43 of colon cancer. In the statement announcing his death, his family shared the news that he has been fighting the disease since his diagnosis four years ago.

