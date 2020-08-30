Katy Perry Shares Music Video For ‘Champagne Problems’ About Relationship With Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry is making fans Smile with her new music.

The singer dropped a visual for “Champagne Problems” on Sunday, Aug. 30.

The song, which is the latest track from Perry’s new album Smile, addresses her relationship with fiance Orlando Bloom.

“It’s a song that really talks about how intense it’s gotten and how many things we have had to go through,” she explained to Billboard.

“Yes, we have problems. Everybody has challenges in a relationship. If it’s a real relationship, it’s going to challenge you into your best self. I really understand what Justin Timberlake said about, ‘You’re my mirror,’ because it’s true. They bring up all this stuff you can’t really see about yourself.”

Perry and Bloom recently welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Daisy Dove.

The pair shared a statement, through UNICEF, about welcoming their little girl, explaining, “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter.”

Smile was released on Friday, August 28.