Katy Perry Shares Music Video For ‘Champagne Problems’ About Relationship With Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry is making fans Smile with her new music.
RELATED: Katy Perry Goes Old School With Animated ‘Harleys In Hawaii’ Music Video
The singer dropped a visual for “Champagne Problems” on Sunday, Aug. 30.
The song, which is the latest track from Perry’s new album Smile, addresses her relationship with fiance Orlando Bloom.
“It’s a song that really talks about how intense it’s gotten and how many things we have had to go through,” she explained to Billboard.
“Yes, we have problems. Everybody has challenges in a relationship. If it’s a real relationship, it’s going to challenge you into your best self. I really understand what Justin Timberlake said about, ‘You’re my mirror,’ because it’s true. They bring up all this stuff you can’t really see about yourself.”
Perry and Bloom recently welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Daisy Dove.
RELATED: Katy Perry Gives Birth To First Child With Orlando Bloom
The pair shared a statement, through UNICEF, about welcoming their little girl, explaining, “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter.”
View this post on Instagram
Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.⠀ ⠀ “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us.⠀ ⠀ “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀ ⠀ “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.⠀ ⠀ Gratefully-⠀ ⠀ Katy & Orlando.”⠀ ⠀ Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.
RELATED: Katy Perry Refuses To Look At Her Instagram And Twitter Comments
Smile was released on Friday, August 28.