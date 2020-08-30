Sylvester Stallone Is Removing Paulie’s Robot From ‘Rocky IV’

Sylvester Stallone has told fans that he will be scrapping Paulie’s famous maid robot from an upcoming director’s cut of “Rocky IV”.
Stallone took to Instagram to announce the forthcoming director’s cut on Sunday.
Sly responded to say that “The robot is going to the junkyard forever. No more robot,” while adding to another fan, “I don’t like the robot anymore.”
Judging by the reaction on Twitter, not everyone is happy about the decision.
