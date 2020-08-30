Sylvester Stallone Is Removing Paulie’s Robot From ‘Rocky IV’

By Sarah Curran.

Sylvester Stallone. Photo: Becker Automotive Designs
Sylvester Stallone has told fans that he will be scrapping Paulie’s famous maid robot from an upcoming director’s cut of “Rocky IV”.

The ’80s cult classic film sees Rocky take on Ivan Drago to avenge the death of Apollo Creed.

Stallone took to Instagram to announce the forthcoming director’s cut on Sunday.

“For the 35th anniversary Rocky 4 Is getting a new DIRECTORS cut by me. So far it looks great. Soulful.. Thank you MGM For this opportunity to entertain,” said the actor.

Curious fans pushed Stallone for more details, with some asking if Paulie’s iconic robot would be getting a bigger role in the movie.

Sly responded to say that “The robot is going to the junkyard forever. No more robot,” while adding to another fan, “I don’t like the robot anymore.”

Judging by the reaction on Twitter, not everyone is happy about the decision.

 

