Andrew Lloyd Webber Just Dropped A ‘Phantom of the WAPera’ TikTok

Andrew Lloyd Webber, “WAP”, and TikTok are not a combination anyone could have predicted – but the legendary composer is proving everyone wrong in this new TikTok.

Webber reveals that he is apparently a big Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion fan in his newest video.

RELATED: Cardi B Talks ‘WAP’ Collaboration And Being ‘Frozen’ When She Met Beyoncé

He dances and bangs away on his piano to a short remix of the chart-topping hit “WAP” and his timeless classic musical “Phantom of the Opera” in this ten second clip. The clip is captioned: “Phantom of the WAPera ft. the man himself – TeamALW”.

It seems even the musical theatre genius is not immune to the catchy tune of “WAP” which debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

RELATED: Cardi B Defends ‘WAP’ Lyrics: ‘My Music Is Always Going To Make A Woman Feel Like A Bad B**ch’