Taylor Swift’s ‘Folklore’ Spends Fifth Straight Week At No. 1

Taylor Swift is continuing to dominate the charts with her latest album, Folklore.

RELATED: Taylor Swift Helped A Fan Celebrate A Major Milestone With A Handwritten Note And A Cardigan

The record is spending its fifth straight week at No. 1.

Folklore is now tied for most weeks spent at No. 1 in 2020 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, tying with Lil Baby’s My Turn.

The record is the first album to spend five weeks at No. 1 since Drake’s Scorpion in 2018.

RELATED: Taylor Swift’s ‘Folklore’ Holds No. 1 Spot On Billboard 200 For Fourth Week

Folklore is Swift’s second album to rule for five consecutive weeks at No. 1. She previously did it with Fearless, which spent a total of 11 weeks at the top spot.

The new album is her highest rated critically acclaimed record on Metacritic, currently ranked 88.

RELATED: Taylor Swift Sends Autographed ‘Folklore’ Albums To Indie Record Stores As A Show Of Support