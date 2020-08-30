Taylor Swift’s ‘Folklore’ Spends Fifth Straight Week At No. 1

Taylor Swift is continuing to dominate the charts with her latest album, Folklore.
The record is spending its fifth straight week at No. 1.
Folklore is now tied for most weeks spent at No. 1 in 2020 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, tying with Lil Baby’s My Turn.
folklore will have 16 songs on the standard edition, but the physical deluxe editions will include a bonus track called “the lakes.” Because this is my 8th studio album, I made 8 deluxe CD editions and 8 deluxe vinyl editions that are available for one week😄 Each deluxe edition has unique covers, photos, and artwork. Available exclusively at taylorswift.com
The record is the first album to spend five weeks at No. 1 since Drake’s Scorpion in 2018.
Folklore is Swift’s second album to rule for five consecutive weeks at No. 1. She previously did it with Fearless, which spent a total of 11 weeks at the top spot.
The new album is her highest rated critically acclaimed record on Metacritic, currently ranked 88.
