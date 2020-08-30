Netflix Cancels Screening for Chadwick Boseman’s Final Movie

Netflix is cancelling the planned screening for the final film Chadwick Boseman completed.

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” was planned to screen virtually on Monday, but Netflix says in a statement that the event will not be going forward out of respect for his death.

“We are heartbroken over today’s news of the passing of Chadwick Boseman, a ‘true fighter’ as his family called him in their poignant tribute. This is an incredible loss,” The statement reads. “We are canceling Monday’s preview event of Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Please join us in sending your thoughts to his family and loved ones.”

RELATED: Children Offer Touching ‘Black Panther’ Tributes In Honour of Chadwick Boseman

According to Variety, the film is reported to be “set in the late 1920s around the pioneering ‘queen of the blues’ (Viola Davis) and her band members. [Boseman] plays Levee, a talented but troubled trumpet player who has an eye for Rainey’s girlfriend and is determined to stake his own claim on the music industry.”

The late actor’s co-star in the film, Davis, posted a message of mourning for him on Twitter.

Chadwick…..no words to express my devastation of losing you. Your talent, your spirit, your heart, your authenticity……..It was an honor working beside you, getting to know you….Rest well prince…May flights of angels sing thee to thy heavenly rest. I love you! 💛💛💛 pic.twitter.com/6abglPBOsh — Viola Davis (@violadavis) August 29, 2020

RELATED: Sterling K. Brown Pays Tribute To Chadwick Boseman In Emotional Video