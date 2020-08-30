Adele Shows Off Outfit For Virtual ‘Notting Hill Carnival’

Adele shares her festival outfit for London’s “Notting Hill Carnival” this year.

In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the annual cultural festival celebrating “Carnival” culture is going digital this year.

The switch isn’t stopping Adele from showing off her planned outfit in a post to Instagram with the caption: “Happy what would be Notting Hill Carnival my beloved London 🇬🇧🇯🇲”. The photo shows the singer in a cute bikini top with the Jamaican flag and a yellow headdress. She wears her hair in bunches.

RELATED: Adele Just Slid Into A Fan’s DM And The Message Was Super Sweet

The singer has been keeping busy during the quarantine reading. When questioned about when her next album will come out, she admitted she has “no idea“.

RELATED: Adele Praises Beyoncé’s ‘Black Is King’ As She Copies Singer’s Outfit