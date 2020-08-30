Jason Momoa Gets Hyped Over Metallica’s ‘S&M2’

Jason Momoa isn’t shy about sharing his love for heavy metal music.

The “Game of Thrones” star took to Instagram to celebrate after receiving an advance copy of Metallica‘s new S&M2″ box set.

“I got a really special present in the mail and I just want to show you some of it. It’s got everything in it, man. It’s amazing,” said the excited “Aquaman” actor.

The release includes four LPs, two CDs, and a blu-ray documentary of the band’s 2019 performances with the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra.

Showing fans some of his favourite scenes from the concert footage, Momoa joked: “What are they going to do, sue me? It’s Metallica! If they sued me I’d be like, ‘Dude! Metallica sued me! So rad!”

“Don’t sue me,” he added. “Big fan, big fan.”

Momoa then told followers: “If you’re a Metallica fan, you’re a Jason Momoa fan. If you’re a Jason Momoa fan, you’re a Metallica fan.”

Taking to Facebook to respond, Metallica said: “Wait a minute… who sent an early copy of S&M2 to this dude??? Heads are gonna roll!”

“Glad you diggit, bro!” they added. “We hope everyone out there digs it too!”

