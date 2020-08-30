The Weeknd Performs ‘Blinding Lights’ From 100 Stories Above The Ground During VMAs

The Weeknd gave an out of this world performance at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards.

The Toronto-born star performed his hit song “Blinding Lights” from 100 stories above ground.

The singer delivered the song from New York’s Edge – the highest outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere.

The Weeknd also picked up an award for Best R&B for the song.

During his acceptance speech. the performer said that it was hard for him to revel in the moment because of racial injustice in the U.S.

“It’s really hard for me to celebrate right now and enjoy this moment, so I’m just going to say justice for Jacob Blake and justice for Breonna Taylor,” he said.

This year’s ceremony highlighted “the powerful unifying force of music” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Show producers alongside Barclays Center management have been working closely with state and local officials to implement best practices for everyone involved,” a statement from MTV reads. “Among the measures, all parties involved have aligned on include extensive social distancing procedures, meaningful capacity limitations and the virtualization of components where possible.”

The show also celebrated the special performances and music made during the COVID-19, with a special award for Best Quarantine Performance.

