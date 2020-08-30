BTS Is Musical ‘Dynamite’ At Their VMAs Debut

The hottest boy band in the world crushed it when they took the stage at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards.

BTS performed their new single “Dynamite” which is their first song entirely in English. They released the song earlier this month to help cheer fans up during the pandemic.

“We also needed a breakthrough during these unforeseen times, so we worked on this new song,” The group said in their virtual press conference. “This is a new challenge for us as well. When we first heard and recorded the song, we were energized and our spirits were lifted up. We can’t wait to share this song with you all.”

The boy band is up for several nominations including Best Group, and three more nominations for their music video for “On”.

This isn’t the first time they have been up for awards at the show. Last year they took home the award for Best Group and Best K-Pop Video for “Boy With Luv”.

Watch the performance in the video above.

