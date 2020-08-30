Miley Cyrus Celebrates ‘Wrecking Ball’ Anniversary With ‘Midnight Sky’ Performance At 2020 MTV VMAs

Miley Cyrus is back at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards, and fans couldn’t be happier! During Sunday’s awards ceremony, the 27-year-old singer delivered her debut TV performance of her new single, “Midnight Sky” — which dropped earlier this month — with a healthy dose of nostalgia. Cyrus’ team previously revealed that the singer drew inspiration from her most beloved female musical icons, like Stevie Nicks, Joan Jett and Debbie Harry.

Cyrus went all out for the event, sporting a slinky black ensemble as she sang on a red-lit stage shaped like a moon. Then she pulled out some epic nostalgia, ascending a staircase to a hanging disco ball, which she climbed on, “Wrecking Ball”-style, a tribute to the song’s seventh anniversary, which the singer celebrated earlier this week.

“The midnight sky is the road I’m taking / head high up in the clouds,” she sang. “That I was born to run / I don’t belong to anyone / ‘Cause I don’t need to be loved by you.”

Cyrus celebrated the “Wrecking Ball” anniversary earlier this week, sharing a clip of the infamous video on Instagram.

“7 years of Wrecking Ball. My concept of time is completely askew,” she wrote. “Feels like a lifetime ago… but somehow only yesterday. Thank you for all the support you gave me then and of course the love you’re continuing to show my art today. Forever grateful & inspired.”

Sunday’s performance marked Cyrus’ fifth time onstage at the annual awards show, following last year’s memorable performance of “Slide Away,” which she penned following her split from Liam Hemsworth.

“I had a very public, very big breakup that was over a 10-year span of a relationship,” Cyrus said during her recent guest appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. “I’m very logical, very organized and very center, so I love lists. Every day I have a list of, ‘What do I want? How am I going to achieve it? What’s the next step?’ So, with heartbreak, I tried not to get lost in the emotion.”

“It’s like a death when you lose a loved one — it’s that deep,” she continued. “So, to not get lost in the emotion [and] focus on the logic, make a list of what you were gaining and what you were losing — what they were contributing to your life and what they were subtracting — and value each of these things by 1 through 10, then add them all up. If the person was adding more to your life, then you know what’s expected for your next relationship. And, what they were subtracting, you will not accept ever again.”

