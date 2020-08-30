‘Black Panther’ Co-Star Danai Gurira Pens Touching Tribute To Chadwick Boseman

Danai Gurira posted a beautiful tribute to “Black Panther” co-star Chadwick Boseman.

In her Instagram post, she writes: “How do you honor a king? Reeling from the loss of my colleague, my friend, my brother. Struggling for words. Nothing feels adequate. I always marveled at how special Chadwick was. Such a pure hearted, profoundly generous, regal, fun guy.”

She then references their characters’ relationship in the Marvel film saying, “My entire job as Okoye was to respect and protect a king. Honor his leadership. Chadwick made that job profoundly easy. He was the epitome of kindness, elegance, diligence and grace.”

Further adding to the praise, she remarks on what a cultural touchstone the film became. “On many an occasion I would think how thankful I was that he was the leading man I was working closely with. A true class act. And so perfectly equipped to take on the responsibility of leading the franchise that changed everything for Black representation.”

Gurira closes out the post by reflecting on what the loss means on a personal and international level. “I can’t even wrap my mind around this loss. A loss resonating in my own heart as well as around the globe. The children he inspired, my heart aches for them, to lose their hero just as they finally found him. I am so thankful to have taken the Black Panther journey with him. To have known him, spent time in his light and leadership and to call him forever a friend.”

“Lala Ngoxolo Kumkani,” she finishes which is a Xhosa phrase that means “Sleep in peace, O King”.