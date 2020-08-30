Taylor Swift Wins Best Direction Award at MTV VMAs

Taylor Swift takes home the Best Direction Award from home at the 2020 MTV VMAs.

The 30-year-old singer won the award for her directorial debut with “The Man” from her album Lover.

She accepted the award from home as she did not attend the ceremony in person this year.

“I’m so grateful for this,” Swift said in her speech. “I wanted to take the opportunity to say thank you to the team who believed in me as a first time director and who made this video with me.”

Swift is nominated for six awards tonight including Video of the Year and Song of the Summer.

