Machine Gun Kelly Rocks VMAs Pre-Show

Machine Gun Kelly teamed up with Travis Barker and Blackbear to close the VMAs pre-show party with a bang.

The group performed a medley of “My Ex’s Best Friend” and “Bloody Valentine,” during the New York show.

MGK picked up the very first win of the night, getting the award for best alternative.

Chloe x Halle, Lewis Capaldi and Tate McRae also performed at this year’s pre-show.

The VMAs’ start time was broadcast from various parts of New York on Sunday, Aug. 30.

