DaBaby Highlights BLM Movement During His 2020 MTV VMAs Performance

DaBaby gives a thoughtful performance of a medley of hits at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards.

The medley features hits “PEEPHOLE”, “Blind” and “Rockstar”. Black-clothed masked dancers join DaBaby on the stage as he is driven away handcuffed in the back of a police car. A box containing white medical masks is spilled onto the ground as well, referencing the current pandemic.

The performance ends with the rapper performing from on top of a police car as a city engulfed in flames looms in the background. He holds a peace sign up in solidarity with the rest of the dancers.

DaBaby is up for four awards at the show including Artist of the Year, Best Hip Hop Video and Song of the Summer.

