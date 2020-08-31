Black Eyed Peas Close Out 2020 VMAs With Epic Performance — But Fans Are Left Confused Over Their Glowing Crotches

By Becca Longmire.

Black Eyed Peas closed the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards with an epic performance Sunday.

J. Rey Soul joined the band to sing Fergie’s parts, with them belting out “I Gotta Feeling” and “VIDA LOCA”.

Tyga and Nicky Jam then made an appearance for the new collaboration.

One thing that did get fans’ attention throughout the performance were the band members’ glowing crotches.

Their pants lit up as they thrusted their hips to the beat, and this, unsurprisingly, sparked quite the reaction online. Fans also said they missed Fergie, despite her not performing with the band for a few years now.

See some of the comments below.

2020 MTV VMAs Red Carpet
