Black Eyed Peas Close Out 2020 VMAs With Epic Performance — But Fans Are Left Confused Over Their Glowing Crotches

Black Eyed Peas closed the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards with an epic performance Sunday.
J. Rey Soul joined the band to sing Fergie’s parts, with them belting out “I Gotta Feeling” and “VIDA LOCA”.
What a great way to close out tonight's #VMAs! #BlackEyedPeas (@bep's) killed it!🔥 pic.twitter.com/334FkwOpgL
— MTV (@MTV) August 31, 2020
Tyga and Nicky Jam then made an appearance for the new collaboration.
The Black Eyed Peas (@bep) have hit the #VMA stage (with glowing crotches)!!! 🔥
*thrusts hips*
— MTV (@MTV) August 31, 2020
One thing that did get fans’ attention throughout the performance were the band members’ glowing crotches.
Their pants lit up as they thrusted their hips to the beat, and this, unsurprisingly, sparked quite the reaction online. Fans also said they missed Fergie, despite her not performing with the band for a few years now.
See some of the comments below.
Black Eyed Peas right now #VMAs pic.twitter.com/j084zOkpv6
— Sebastian Quinn (@Seb_Quinn) August 31, 2020
someone explain tk me who thought that illuminating their pelvic areas and thrusting while singing “i do what i want” is as a good idea are yall insane #vmas #blackeyedpeas pic.twitter.com/7VJaPUhPVK
— Michelle (@mashmademe) August 31, 2020
why are the black eyed peas’ dicks glowing i’m so confused
— 𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐲¹ᴰ🍦// blue team♔ (@MDNIGHTSOUVENIR) August 31, 2020
Why are they black eyed peas crotches lit up…? 👀 #VMAs #VMAs2020 pic.twitter.com/6IDJQalEqV
— 🌙.•♫•♬ 𝕃𝕖𝕩𝕒𝕝𝕠𝕣𝕖 ♬•♫•.🪐 (@BlankSpaceProd) August 31, 2020
Hold up, when did Black Eyes Peas replace Fergie pic.twitter.com/F0JSohMnxW
— thee water bender 🥶🇬🇭🇬🇧 #BLM (@S_YLV_ESTER) August 31, 2020
who’s this girl singing Fergie’s part? #vmas pic.twitter.com/N1VWScapo8
— zé ✨ (@cen_zay) August 31, 2020
THEY REALLY DOING I GOTTA FEELING WITHOUT FERGIE IM DONE IM DONE #VMAs pic.twitter.com/oElrCsDUFr
— ambiance (@ambixcx) August 31, 2020
The performance we really wanted for the #VMAs
We miss you @Fergie 💚 #Fergie pic.twitter.com/odXO78yy68
— TotallyFergie (@totallyfergie) August 31, 2020