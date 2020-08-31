Emma Roberts Confirms She’s Expecting A Baby Boy With Garrett Hedlund, Cradles Her Bump In Adorable Photos

Emma Roberts is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund.

The 29-year-old confirmed the exciting news on Instagram Sunday, sharing a series of snaps of herself cradling her baby bump alongside a beaming Hedlund, 35.

She commented she was with her “two favourite guys.”

RELATED: Emma Roberts Spotted On Romantic Stroll With Garrett Hedlund

Roberts’ aunt Julia was among those congratulating the happy couple, posting: “Love you 😘.”

Her former “Scream Queens” co-star Lea Michele also posted: “You will be the greatest mama. I love you Em! Boy moms together.”

Michele just welcomed her son Ever with husband Zandy Reich.

See more celeb reaction below.

Us Weekly was the first to report the Roberts and Hedlund baby news on its “Hot Hollywood” news podcast back in June.

The couple, who were first linked in March 2019, have been friends for a while but things took a romantic turn after Roberts ended her engagement with fiancé Evan Peters.

Roberts and Peters dated on and off from 2012.