Watch Artist Paint Touching Mural Of Chadwick Boseman Using Roses

One artist has found a unique way to immortalize Chadwick Boseman.

Senegalese artist Bou Bou shared a video on his Instagram account on Sunday in which he paints a mural of the late “Black Panther” star.

In the time-lapse clip, Bou Bou brings the actor’s portrait to life in black and white on a grey background, painting the image upside down using a pair of roses as his paintbrushes.

He finishes by turning the painting right side up to reveal Boseman’s image, then gives the Wakanda salute from the Marvel film.

Boseman passed away on Friday following a four-year battle with colon cancer. The 43-year-old’s death came as a shock to fans all over the world.

Bou Bou has painted many similar portraits on his Instagram account, including murals of George Floyd and Kobe Bryant.