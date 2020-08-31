Tim McGraw, Sam Hunt, Kane Brown & More To Perform At 2020 CCMA Awards

Get ready for a star-studded night at the 2020 CCMA Awards.

On Monday, the Canadian Country Music Association revealed the biggest talent lineup fans have ever seen for the annual award show.

Canada’s own Dean Brody, Brett Kissel, the Reklaws, and Dallas Smith will all take the stage, while Lindsay Ell, Carolyn Dawn Johnson, Meghan Patrick, MacKenzie Porter, and Tenille Townes will perform from Nashville, TN.

Meanwhile, country superstars Tim McGraw, Kane Brown, and Sam Hunt + Breland will close out Canada’s biggest night of country music.

Other performers include Don Amero, Jade Eagleson, Hunter Brothers, James Barker Band, Carolyn Dawn Johnson, JoJo Mason, Jess Moskaluke, Tebey + Marie Mai.

“As we worked to create this show we didn’t want to lose sight that winning a CCMA Award is a monumental experience for an artist and that although it seems like everything has changed, the one thing that remains constant is the hard work and achievements of our artists,” says CCMA President Tracy Martin. “Every year we hand out awards that reflect the excellence found in Canada within our genre and we couldn’t imagine not doing that this year. We’re so grateful to our broadcast partner Global TV who, without hesitation, stepped in to help us create this incredibly memorable show.”

Filmed in the fields of Burl’s Creek Event Grounds and Nashville, the CCMA Awards will air with an all-new format on Sunday, Sept. 27, at 9 p.m. on Global and stream live on the Global TV App.

The show will also broadcast on Corus radio stations Country 105 (Calgary), CISN Country 103.9 (Edmonton), and Country 104 (London/Woodstock).