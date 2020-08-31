Katy Perry Talks Russell Brand Marriage: ‘It Was Like A Tornado’

Katy Perry spoke about her and Russell Brand’s two-year marriage with “60 Minutes Australia”.

During the pre-baby chat, Perry said of her split from Brand, to whom she was married from 2010 until 2012: “It was the first breaking of my idealistic mind.

“I was having great success at 23, 24, and 25, and then I met someone that was interesting and stimulating. It was just like a tornado. It was everything happening at once.”

The singer said that she has “always resonated with friction and resistance and challenges.

“I know that inherently [about myself]. Like, ‘OK, it’s gonna take a lot of work but oh, we’re gonna get somewhere great,’ or, ‘It’s gonna be a beautiful diamond. All this pressure is gonna turn into [that].’”

Perry, who was also engaged to John Mayer before they ended their tumultuous relationship in 2014, recently welcomed her first child — a daughter called Daisy Dove — with fiancé Orlando Bloom.

Perry described her relationship with Bloom as “healthy frictional,” adding, “It’s very open, very communicative, nothing is swept under the mat.”

“It’s like, we should probably walk into the other room if we’re going to discuss something where we disagree because we’ll do it in public,” she said. “If we can get to the end of our lives together, we’ll be each other’s greatest teachers. This is solid. This is, like, the main course.

“I’m excited for this human to come in and have an unconditional love bond until about 13 when she doesn’t want to hear about anything I have to say,” Perry added of her pregnancy.