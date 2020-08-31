A Young Romance Blooms In ‘We Are Who We Are’ Trailer

Coming of age isn’t easy.

On Monday, HBO debuted the full trailer for “We Are Who We Are”, the new limited series from “Call Me By Your Name” director Luca Guadagnino.

RELATED: ‘Scarface’ Is Being Rebooted By ‘Call Me By Your Name’ Director And Coen Brothers

The series stars “It” and “Shazam” actor Jack Dylan Grazer as 14-year-old Fraser, who moves to an Italian military base with his U.S. military mothers, played by Chloë Sevigny and Alice Braga.

Fraser meets Caitlin, a confident teen played by Jordan Kristine Seamón, who has lived on the base for years. The two become close, but their relationship is complicated by a number of personal challenges.

The series touches on a range of issues, including sexual and gender identity, along with politics, and young romance.

RELATED: ‘Lord Of The Flies’ To Get Female-Led Adaptation With Luca Guadagnino In Talks To Direct

“I feel like on the one hand that this is a new film of mine,” Guadagnino told Variety earlier this year. “It feels like a movie to me, but I enjoyed the episodic-ness of the story. This is a series and it depends on how it clicks with an audience if we will see these people again. I have sort of a penchant for bringing back to life characters that I love. I truly love all the characters in this show. The greatness of doing TV is that if there’s a good outcome, this can come back, which would be beautiful to me.”

“We Are Who We Are” premieres Sept. 14.