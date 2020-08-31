Cardi B Surprised After Watching Mashup Of ‘WAP’ And Taylor Swift’s ‘You Belong With Me’

Taylor Swift’s “You Belong With Me” and Cardi B’s “WAP” are two very, very different songs. However, one person still found a way to mash them together.

Model and social media star Niamh Adkins shared a clip of herself reenacting some of the bits out of Swift’s “You Belong With Me” music video, before shocking viewers by merging it with a NSFW dance routine to Cardi and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP”.

Adkins goes from singing about Swift’s boy to writhing around on the floor, doing the splits, and twerking up a storm.

The Instagrammer later shared the video on the social media site, writing that TikTok had taken down the post at one million views.

The vid even got the attention of Cardi, who posted: